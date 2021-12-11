Akobundu-Ehiogu helps carry UT Arlington over Lamar 56-47

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu blocked five shots to go with 14 points as UT Arlington got past Lamar 56-47 on Saturday.

David Azore had 16 points and six rebounds for UT Arlington (3-5). Patrick Mwamba added 10 points and seven rebounds. Javon Levi had six assists.

Lamar scored 12 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Davion Buster had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (2-8). Mason Senigaur added 10 points and nine rebounds. C.J. Roberts had seven rebounds.

