SAN ANTONIO (AP)Emmanuel Akot scored 16 points as Western Kentucky beat UTSA 74-64 on Saturday night.

Akot added six rebounds for the Hilltoppers (9-6, 1-3 Conference USA). Dayvion McKnight scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Luke Frampton recorded 12 points and finished 2 of 6 from 3-point range and 6 for 6 from the line. The Hilltoppers ended a five-game slide with the victory.

John Buggs III finished with 15 points for the Roadrunners (7-9, 1-4). Josh Farmer added 13 points and six rebounds for UTSA. Japhet Medor also had 12 points.

