TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Olisa Akonobi had 17 points in Alabama A&M’s 61-56 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday night.

Akonobi had six rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (8-13, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Garrett Hicks shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add 11 points. Omari Peek-Green recorded 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Noah Meren led the way for the Rattlers (3-16, 1-7) with 15 points and four assists. Florida A&M also got 12 points from Dimingus Stevens. Byron Smith also recorded 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.