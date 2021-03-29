Alabama releases contracts for Oats, new football assistants

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP)Alabama has released new contracts for basketball coach Nate Oats and a number of football assistants, including new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

The board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved the deals on Monday, releasing specifics of Oats’ previously announced six-year contract following the Crimson Tide’s run to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

O’Brien, a former Houston Texans coach, received a two-year deal worth $1.1 million annually. New offensive line coach Doug Marrone, who spent four-plus seasons as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, will make $755,000 this season and $900,000 in 2022.

Golding’s three-year deal averages $1.6 million and includes $100,000 annual raises and longevity bonuses each year of $125,000. His 2020 salary was $1.225 million.

Oats led the Crimson Tide to Southeastern Conference regular season and tournament titles, receiving a three-year extension and raise announced on Feb. 18 that boosted his annual pay to $3.225 million .

The terms released Monday also include hefty buyouts if Oats is fired or takes another job as well as performance bonuses.

He would receive 75% of his remaining pay if fired without cause, such as NCAA violations. If he left for another job, Oats would owe 65% of the remaining money after his first season dropping down to 25% after four years and nothing in the final two years of his deal.

New running backs coach Robert Gillespie will make $535,000 per year under his two-year deal. Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai will make $525,000 his first year and $550,000 next year.

Other football assistant coaches and support staffers also got new contracts:

– Charles Kelly, associate defensive coordinator/safeties:, two years, $825,000 annually.

– Freddie Roach, defensive line, three years, $720,000 annually.

– Sal Sunseri, outside linebackers, two years, $695,000 annually.

– Holmon Wiggins, wide receivers, two years at $575,000 per.

– David Ballou, director of sports performance, $525,000 in 2021 and $550,000 in 2022.

– Matt Rhea, director of sports science, $475,000 in 2021 and $500,000 in 2022.

– Jeff Allen, associate athletics director, sports medicine, received a two-year extension through Feb. 29, 2024. He will make $250,000, $260,000 and $270,000.

– Bob Welton, director of player personnel, will make $225,000 under his two-year deal.

