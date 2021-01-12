Alabama State tops Mississippi Valley State 64-51

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP)Kevion Stewart scored 19 points, Kenny Strawbridge had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Alabama State beat Mississippi Valley State 64-51 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Battle added nine rebounds and DJ Jackson had six rebounds for Alabama State (1-3, 1-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Caleb Hunter scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Delta Devils (0-10, 0-2). Terry Collins added 12 points and Treylan Smith had six rebounds.

