Albania-Poland game halted after players hit by bottles

TIRANA, Albania (AP)The World Cup qualifier between Albania and Poland was temporarily halted Tuesday when Polish players walked off the field after Albanian fans threw water bottles at them while celebrating a goal.

The game resumed about 20 minutes later and Poland held on to win 1-0.

Poland took the lead in the 77th minute through Karol Swiderski in the Group I game in the Albanian capital Tirana but the visiting players were then hit by water bottles during the celebrations.

A Polish official on the bench called on the players to immediately leave the field. Before the game resumed, a stadium announcement warned fans that Albania could have to forfeit if more objects were thrown.

