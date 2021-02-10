Albert Almora and Mets finalize $1.25M, 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP)The Cubs added another outfielder, agreeing to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Jake Marisnick, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press

Marisnick will make $1 million this season, the person said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the move was pending a physical. The deal includes a $4 million mutual option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout.