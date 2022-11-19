CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)Sam Alexis scored 27 points to help Chattanooga defeat Covenant 108-55 on Saturday.

Alexis had 11 rebounds for the Mocs (2-2). Jake Stephens added 15 points and seven rebounds. Randy Brady had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Charlie Hester led the Scots in scoring, finishing with eight points. Covenant also got eight points from Eli Witt. Jonathan Gernatt finished with eight points.

Both teams play Lipscomb next, Covenant on the road on Monday and Chattanooga at home on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.