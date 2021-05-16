Alisson in exclusive group of goalscoring goalkeepers in EPL

LONDON (AP)Alisson Becker became the sixth goalkeeper to score in a Premier League game when he headed in a stoppage-time winner for Liverpool on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the other five:

PETER SCHMEICHEL (2001)

Schmeichel was the first goalkeeper to achieve the feat in the Premier League, while playing for Aston Villa in a 3-2 loss at Everton. The former Manchester United star volleyed home Villa’s second goal at the back post from Steve Staunton’s corner in the 90th minute. Schmeichel scored an impressive 13 goals in his career, his most famous being United’s equalizer in a UEFA Cup match against Rotor Volgograd in 1996.

BRAD FRIEDEL (2004)

The American scored for Blackburn from open play in the 90th minute of his side’s 3-2 loss at Charlton. The goal also came from a corner and tied the game at 2-2, but there was still time for Claus Jensen to snatch a last-gasp winner for Charlton.

PAUL ROBINSON (2007)

Robinson scored in the closing stages of Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Watford with a free kick 70 meters (yards) from goal. The ball bounced in front of Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and went over his head and into the net. Robinson also headed a last-minute equalizer for Leeds against Swindon in the League Cup in 2003.

TIM HOWARD (2012)

Howard, another American, scored off a freakish 90-meter clearance for Everton during their 2-1 loss to Bolton at Goodison Park. He punted the ball upfield from his own penalty area and looked on as the wind-assisted effort bounced once over opposite number Adam Bogdan at the other end. Howard said he had refused to celebrate out of respect for his fellow goalkeeper.

ASMIR BEGOVIC (2013)

Begovic scored for Stoke after just 13 seconds of its match against Southampton. With a strong wind blowing from behind his goal, Begovic launched a long kick forward, defender Dejan Lovren allowed the ball to bounce, and it picked up pace before flying over Southampton goalkeeper Artur Boruc and into the net.

—

