CLEVELAND (AP)Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wrapped up a five-game road trip.

The Cavaliers have lost three straight games.

Guard Ricky Rubio, forward Dean Wade and forward Dylan Windler also were unavailable for Cleveland, which had just 11 players in uniform, including two-way forwards Mamadi Diakite and Isaiah Mobley.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports