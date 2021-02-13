Allegri scores 16 to lead UNC Greensboro past Mercer 77-74

MACON, Ga. (AP)Angelo Allegri had 16 points and seven rebounds as UNC Greensboro edged past Mercer 77-74 on Saturday.

Mercer trailed by 18 with 7:29 to go and got within two twice in the last 20 seconds but couldn’t get a final 3-pointer to fall at the buzzer.

Isaiah Miller had 15 points and seven rebounds for UNC Greensboro (15-6, 10-3 Southern Conference). Kaleb Hunter added 11 points. Hayden Koval had four assists.

UNC Greensboro totaled 45 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Leon Ayers III had 17 points for the Bears (12-8, 5-7),including 3-straight 3-pointers in a 50-second span. Ross Cummings added 15 points. Jeff Gary had 14 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Bears for the season. UNC Greensboro defeated Mercer 81-68 on Jan. 27.

