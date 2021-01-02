Allen carries Georgia St. over Coastal Carolina 70-62

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Corey Allen had 22 points as Georgia State defeated Coastal Carolina 70-62 on Saturday.

Kane Williams had 19 points and six assists for Georgia State (7-2, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Jalen Thomas added 10 points and nine rebounds. Justin Roberts had five steals.

DeVante’ Jones had 22 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Chanticleers (7-2, 1-1). Deanthony Tipler added 10 points.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Chanticleers with the win. Coastal Carolina defeated Georgia State 81-69 last Friday.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com