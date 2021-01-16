Allen carries Georgia St. past Coastal Carolina 71-68 in OT

ATLANTA (AP)Corey Allen scored 15 points to help Georgia State edge past Coastal Carolina 71-68 in overtime on Saturday.

Collin Moore had 14 points for Georgia State (8-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Justin Roberts added 14 points and six assists and Jalen Thomas scored 12 points.

Deanthony Tipler had 21 points for the Chanticleers (9-3, 3-2), DeVante’ Jones scored 16 points with seven rebounds and Essam Mostafa scored 11.

The Panthers improved to 2-1 against the Chanticleers on the season. In the most recent matchup, Georgia State defeated Coastal Carolina 70-62 on Jan. 2.

