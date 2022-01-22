Allen carries New Mexico St. over Stephen F. Austin 72-58

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP)Teddy Allen scored 26 points and Jabari Rice added 21 points as New Mexico State beat Stephen F. Austin 72-58 on Saturday.

Allen shot 7 for 10 on 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds. Rice also had eight rebounds.

Donnie Tillman had eight rebounds for New Mexico State (16-3, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference). Johnny McCants added four blocks.

Sadaidriene Hall had 14 points for the Lumberjacks (12-7, 4-3). Calvin Solomon added 11 points and three blocks. Gavin Kensmil had eight rebounds.

