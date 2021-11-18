Allen scores 22 to lead New Mexico State over Davidson 75-64

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Teddy Allen had 22 points as New Mexico State got past Davidson 75-64 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

Jabari Rice had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for New Mexico State (3-0). Donnie Tillman added 14 points and Johnny McCants had 11.

Luka Brajkovic had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (1-2). Hyunjung Lee and Foster Loyer each had 14 points.

