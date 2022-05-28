NEW YORK (AP)Pete Alonso homered, doubled and drove in four runs, taking over the major league RBIs lead and powering the New York Mets past the Philadelphia Phillies 8-6 Friday night.

Down 7-0 to Carlos Carrasco (5-1), the Phillies made it close by scoring six times in the sixth inning, capped by Garrett Stubbs’ three-run homer.

Mets relievers Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz held on, helping the NL East leaders beat Philadelphia for the seventh time in 10 games this season. Diaz got his 11th save in 14 chances.

Alonso had a sacrifice fly in a three-run first, a two-run homer – his 12th – in the third and an RBI double in the fourth.

Francisco Lindor scored three runs for the Mets, and Starling Marte (RBI) had two hits and scored twice. They each stole a base.

MARINERS 6, ASTROS 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Rookie Julio Rodriguez hit the first of Seattle’s four home runs off Houston ace Justin Verlander, and the Mariners beat the Astros.

Rodriguez, Kyle Lewis, Ty France and Taylor Trammell all went deep off Verlander, tying his career-high for homers allowed in a start. Verlander (6-2) gave up six earned runs to the Mariners, all via the long ball.

Seattle’s Chris Flexen tossed a gem. Flexen (2-6) allowed one run and seven hits over seven innings with six strikeouts.

Houston’s lone run came on Jose Siri’s fielder’s choice in the second inning.

YANKEES 2, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Jameson Tallion pitched two-hit ball over eight innings, following Nestor Cortes to give the Yankees their longest consecutive starts in nine years and leading New York over Tampa Bay.

Gleyber Torres put the Yankees ahead with a homer in the fourth off Jeffrey Springs (2-2) and Matt Carpenter, in his second game with New York, homered later in the inning.

Taillon (5-1) improved to 5-0 with a 2.20 ERA in his last seven starts, striking out five and walking none. Clay Holmes earned his sixth save in six chances.

Cortes threw eight-plus innings of one-run ball as New York won Thursday’s series opener 7-2. Yankees starters had not pitched eight innings in consecutive games since CC Sabathia and Ivan Nova against Kansas City on July 9-10, 2013.

BRAVES 6, MARLINS 4

ATLANTA (AP) – Ozzie Albies’ bloop double in the seventh inning drove in two runs and Atlanta recovered after squandering an early three-run lead in a win over Miami.

Miami led 4-3 before Ronald Acuna Jr. tied the game with a pinch-hit double off Anthony Bass (1-2). Matt Olson scored on the double.

After Bass walked Dansby Swanson, Albies hit a blooper that fell into shallow left. Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler held the ball too long and Acuna easily scored the go-ahead run. Swanson ran through third-base coach Ron Washington’s stop sign to also score.

Jackson Stephens (1-1) had two strikeouts and allowed no hits in two scoreless innings. Kenley Jansen earned his 11th save.

Jesus Aguilar and Garrett Cooper hit two-run homers for Miami. Austin Riley homered for Atlanta.

ORIOLES 12, RED SOX 8

BOSTON (AP) – Anthony Santander hit a tiebreaking single in the ninth inning and also had a two-run homer, helping Baltimore overcome a pair of six-run deficits to beat Boston.

Baltimore trailed 8-2 before Jorge Mateo hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Austin Hays added a two-run shot in the eighth.

Cionel Perez (3-0) got the win with one pitch, a popup by Christian Arroyo that ended the eighth inning.

Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer and Matt Strahm (2-2) took the loss as Baltimore outhit the Red Sox 15-14 to open the five-game series.

CARDINALS 4, BREWERS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to 18 games and lead St. Louis over Milwaukee.

Dakota Hudson was pulled after 4 2/3 innings with the bases loaded in the fifth, after allowing five hits and four walks. Drew VerHagen (2-0) earned the win.

Genesis Cabrera allowed one hit over two innings, Kodi Whitley gave up Keston Hiura’s two-run homer in the ninth and Ryan Helsley picked up his third save, ending Milwaukee’s three-game winning streak.

Brandon Woodruff (5-3) allowed two runs and two hits, then was removed while warming up for the fifth inning because of right ankle discomfort.

TWINS 10, ROYALS 7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jorge Polanco homered in a four-run first inning and Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth as Minnesota had a season-high 15 hits in a win over Kansas City.

Bobby Witt Jr. finished a double shy of the cycle for the Royals, who have lost seven of eight. He singled in the first, hit a two-run triple in the third and added a solo homer in the seventh for his sixth of the season.

The Twins used seven relievers to close out the final six innings. Trevor Megill (1-1) was credited with the win, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Emilio Pagan got the final out for his seventh save.

Kansas City starter Brad Keller (1-5) gave up six runs and 11 hits in four innings. MJ Melendez also homered for the Royals.

REDS 5, GIANTS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) – Rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft earned his first victory with six strong innings and Cincinnati beat San Francisco following a political protest by Giants manager Gabe Kapler and a scuffle between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson.

Kapler refused to take the field for the national anthem, a demonstration of his frustration with the country’s political direction following this week’s school shooting in Texas.

The Reds’ Pham and Giants’ Pederson had a brief altercation on the field pregame. Major League Baseball is investigating the incident.

Ashcraft (1-0) pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings. He limited San Francisco to four hits and two walks while striking out two. Art Warren got five outs for his third save.

Carlos Rodon (4-4) allowed three runs on seven hits.

PADRES 4, PIRATES 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Wil Myers drove in Manny Machado with a shattered-bat single in the eighth inning and San Diego edged Pittsburgh.

Machado started the winning rally with a leadoff walk against Duane Underwood Jr. (0-1) and took third on Eric Hosmer’s single to right-center. Myers brought in Machado with a single to center as his bat shattered.

Nabil Crismatt (3-0) pitched a perfect eighth for the win and Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his 17th save.

Bryan Reynolds homered in the first and Diego Castillo’ had a two-run double in the fourth for Pittsburgh.

RANGERS 8, ATHLETICS 5

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Pinch-hitter Andy Ibanez drove with a pair of runs with a two-out single off Athletics closer Dany Jimenez, and Texas scored three runs in the ninth inning for the second consecutive night to beat Oakland.

The Rangers rallied with six run in the final three inning and extended their winning streak to three.

Sean Murphy and Chad Pinder hit back-to-back home runs off Jon Gray for the A’s during a five-run third. Jimenez (1-2) took the loss.

Matt Moore (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings and had three strikeouts. Dennis Santana worked the ninth for his first save since the Dominican Rookie League in 2014.

DODGERS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 4

PHOENIX (AP) – Edwin Rios and Mookie Betts hit back-to-back homers in the second inning, Trea Turner added a solo shot in the sixth and Los Angeles beat Arizona.

Rios slugged a three-run homer and Betts followed with a solo shot for the Dodgers, who have won 11 of 13 games and lead the National League at 31-14.

Bumgarner (2-3) didn’t have his best stuff. He gave up five runs over six innings.

Brusdar Graterol (1-2) earned the win.

BLUE JAYS 4, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Alejandro Kirk scored on an error by right fielder Juan Lagares in the ninth inning and Toronto rallied for a victory over Los Angeles.

Kirk led off the ninth with a single to center against Raisel Iglesias (1-3) and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lined a base hit to right field to move Kirk to third, and he scored when Lagares misplayed the ball.

Gurriel had three hits and drove in a run. Kirk had two hits for the Blue Jays, who have won seven of 10.

Jared Walsh and Tyler Wade homered for the Angels, who were missing injured Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon.

Trevor Richards (2-0) got the win, and Jordan Romano earned his 15th save.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports