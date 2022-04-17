NEW YORK (AP)Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday.

Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets pitchers combined on a five-hitter for New York’s third shutout in 10 games this season.

Left-hander David Peterson tossed 4 1/3 effective innings that left Mets starters with a 1.07 ERA overall. Trevor Williams got two outs and Chasen Shreve (1-0) pitched two perfect innings to earn New York’s first win by a reliever this year.

With one out in the sixth, Alonso went from first to third as Eduardo Escobar legged out a double to right off Noe Ramirez (0-1). Pavin Smith rushed a throw from the outfield that sailed high for an error, allowing Alonso to score.

ANGELS 8, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Mike Trout left Los Angeles’ win over Texas after being hit in his left hand by a pitch, but the team said X-rays were negative and the three-time AL MVP is day to day.

Mike Mayers (1-0) retired two of three batters to end the fifth for starter Jose Suarez. The Angels have won three straight for the first time since August.

Adolis Garcia hit a two-run home run for the Rangers, who have lost three straight and are 2-7 to open the season for the first time since 2006. Texas starter Martin Perez (0-2) allowed four runs, three earned, in four innings.

DODGERS 9, REDS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Freddie Freeman had four hits and three RBIs, Andrew Heaney struck out 11 over six innings of one-hit ball in a scoreless home debut, and Los Angeles completed a four-game sweep of Cincinnati.

Max Muncy, Will Smith and Chris Taylor had RBI doubles during a seven-run fourth on another dominant day for Los Angeles, which has won six straight.

Heaney (1-0) posted his 15th career start with at least 10 strikeouts. He walked three and allowed only a third-inning double by Kyle Farmer.

Tyler Mahle (1-1) struck out five before finding big trouble in the fourth, eventually yielding seven runs on seven hits. The Reds have lost six straight.

PADRES 2, BRAVES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Yu Darvish rebounded from the shortest outing of his career by dominating into the seventh inning and San Diego beat Atlanta despite having just three hits.

Darvish (1-1) struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings after covering just 1 2/3 innings and allowing nine runs against San Francisco on Tuesday. He allowed his only run on Marcell Ozuna’s homer in the seventh as San Diego split the four-game series.

The Padres loaded the bases in the second inning against Bryce Elder (1-1). Austin Nola was hit by a pitch, and Jake Cronenworth followed with an RBI fielder’s-choice grounder.

Taylor Rogers retired the Braves in order in the ninth for his fourth save, closing out a four-hitter for San Diego.

ORIOLES 5, YANKEES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) – Rougned Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning and Baltimore beat New York.

Odor, who played for the Yankees last year, came on to pinch-hit with the bases loaded and two outs. He singled sharply up the middle against Jonathan Loaisiga (0-1).

Kelvin Gutierrez followed with a two-run double, and Jorge Mateo added an RBI single.

Jorge Lopez (1-1) won in relief for Baltimore, which took two of three against the Yankees, with both victories coming in its final at-bat.

CUBS 6, ROCKIES 4

DENVER (AP) – Seiya Suzuki hit his fourth home run, extending an impressive start to his major league career, and Chicago beat Colorado.

Suzuki is batting .400 and has hit safely in eight straight games with an at-bat. Willson Contreras also went deep for the Cubs.

Rowan Wick (1-0) won in relief and David Robertson earned his third save.

The Cubs roughed up Colorado starter Austin Gomber (0-1) for five runs – four earned – in 4 1/3 innings.

GIANTS 8, GUARDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) – Thairo Estrada homered and drove in four runs, Alex Wood continued San Francisco’s superb starting pitching and the Giants completed a three-game sweep of Cleveland.

Estrada hit a two-run homer off Aaron Civale (0-1) in the second inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run shot in the seventh as the Giants won their fifth straight.

Wood (1-0) allowed just four hits without a run over five innings before turning it over to San Francisco’s bullpen.

It was the ninth straight game in which a Giants starter allowed two runs or fewer, the second longest streak since 1901.

BLUE JAYS 4, ATHLETICS 3

TORONTO (AP) – Alek Manoah struck out six over six innings to win his second straight start, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and scored twice, and Toronto beat Oakland.

Manoah (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits for the AL East-leading Blue Jays.

Left-hander Tim Mayza pitched 1 1/3 innings, Adam Cimber got two outs and Jordan Romano finished, extending his Blue Jays record streak of consecutive save conversions to 29. Romano leads the majors with six saves.

Making the second start of his career, Oakland right-hander Adam Oller (0-1) allowed three runs and five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

RED SOX 8, TWINS 1

BOSTON (AP) – Michael Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Trevor Story drove in his first two runs in his new home, leading the Red Sox past Minnesota.

J.D. Martinez had an RBI double and sacrifice fly for Boston.

Wacha allowed a single with five strikeouts and two walks. Reliever Matt Straham (1-0) got four outs.

Bailey Ober (1-1) gave up two unearned runs and four hits in six innings, walking one and striking out three.

BREWERS 6, CARDINALS 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning and Milwaukee outlasted Albert Pujols and St. Louis Cardinals.

Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3, but the Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames’ bases-loaded walk and held on from there.

Taylor’s seventh-inning double made it 6-3. St. Louis got within one in the eighth against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career.

Jake Cousins (2-0) worked a scoreless fifth for Milwaukee. St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson (0-1) allowed four runs, three earned, in three innings.

RAYS 9, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Randy Arozarena doubled twice and finished with three hits Tampa Bay beat Chicago to stop a four-game slide.

Manuel Margot also had three hits for the Rays, including a double. Kevin Kiermaier and Francisco Mejia each drove in two runs.

J.P. Feyereisen opened for Tampa Bay, then was followed by Chris Mazza (1-0), Jalen Beeks, Ryan Thompson and Tommy Romero as the defending AL East champions patched together a three-hitter that included five walks – plus a hit batter and passed ball that scored Chicago’s first two runs.

The Rays sent 10 batters to the plate in the first against Vince Velasquez (0-1). The right-hander threw 35 pitches and 20 strikes in the inning, then settled down to go 4 2/3 innings.

MARINERS 7, ASTROS 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Ty France hit a three-run homer, rookie starter Matt Brash took an odd no-hit bid into the sixth inning, and Seattle took three of four from Houston.

The Mariners executed four double plays in the first four innings as they built a 6-0 lead behind Brash (1-1), who got his first career win.

The 23-year-old right-hander held the Astros hitless before Jose Altuve singled in the sixth and Michael Brantley followed with a two-run homer. Brash finished with five strikeouts and two hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Mariners broke open a 1-0 game in the fourth inning against Jose Urquidy (1-1) with a pair of lucky one-out bounces.

MARLINS 11, PHILLIES 5

MIAMI (AP) – Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and Miami beat Zack Wheeler and Philadelphia.

Jesus Sanchez had three hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won three of four against the Phillies.

Miami starter Elieser Hernandez (1-1) allowed a run and five hits in six innings.

Bryce Harper homered for Philadelphia and had an RBI double. The Phillies have lost five of six.

The Marlins chased Wheeler (0-2) in the fourth inning. He allowed seven runs and eight hits.

PIRATES 5, NATIONALS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Michael Chavis drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as Pittsburgh came from behind and took a four-game series against Washington.

Chavis’ single to left field against reliever Steve Cishek (0-1) scored Josh VanMeter to put the Pirates ahead and complete the comeback from down 3-0.

Heath Hembree (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. David Bednar picked up his first save of the season.

—

