OTTAWA – The Montreal Alouettes picked up their second win of the season as they beat the Ottawa Redblacks 40-33 on Thursday.

Trevor Harris finished the night 25 for 31 for 341 yards and two touchdowns for the Alouettes (2-4-0), who are now tied with Toronto for first in the East Division.

Caleb Evans, making his second straight start for Ottawa, was 25 for 40 for 297 yards with one passing and two rushing touchdowns.

Ottawa is now 0-6-0 on the season.

Trailing 18-14 to start the second half, Ottawa made it a one-point game off a Lewis Ward 37-yard field goal, but Montreal came right back and got deep in Ottawa territory and Dominique Davis punched in his second TD of the game to make it 25-17.

A tackle by veteran Antoine Pruneau changed the momentum giving Ottawa some life.

Chandler Worthy bobbled a punt return and was forced to concede a safety as Pruneau tackled him in the end zone bringing Ottawa within six, 25-19.

The Redblacks fed off the energy of the 21,537 fans on hand at TD Place and marched their way down field and capped the drive with Evans punching in a one-yard TD. With the convert the Redblacks were able to take a 26-25 lead.

It was short lived as Montreal pushed back and drove down the field yet again with a drive of six plays ending with Davis punching in his third TD of the game making it 33-26. Montreal then took advantage of a Nate Behar fumble and ran the ball down to the three-yard line and two plays later scored to make it 40-26.

Ottawa managed to find their way back into the redzone with just over two minutes remaining and Evans scored from the one-yard line to make it 40-33.

The final minute took nearly ten minutes to play due to penalties and reviews. Ottawa had gotten into scoring position and looked poised to tie the game when Evans found Darvin Adams in the end zone, but he dropped the pass.

Ottawa started off strong scoring on its first drive as it resulted in Evans finding Darvin Adams, who ran in a 15-yard touchdown and took a 7-0 lead.

Ottawa then settled for a single as Ward missed a 40-yard field goal, but then scored from 15 yards giving Ottawa an 11-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Montreal got on the board after Harris connected with Hergy Mayala, who got behind the coverage, and ran the ball to Ottawa’sone-yard line. Davis punched in the TD and a two point-conversion made it 11-8.

A 55-yard run by Antwi put the Alouettes deep in Ottawa territory that finished with Harris finding Mayala in the end zone to take a 15-11 lead. A 49-yard field goal gave Montreal an 18-11 lead.

On the final drive of the half Ottawa settled for a 13-yard field goal to make it 18-14.