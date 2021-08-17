Alto looks to get back to winning ways with new head coach Lance Gamble

ALTO, Texas (KETK) — The Alto Yellowjackets have a new head coach Lance Gamble, the former player who wants to bring back the toughness from past generations through the four program pillars.

“Perfect effort, being selfless, attacking, doing it right, and doing it again. We talk about that in all forms of whatever you do in your life or whatever you do in your life, we want to see that every time you’re out here,” says Head Coach Lance Gamble.

Coach Gamble knows there are going to be growing pains with a new system but the players are buying into the motto win every day.

“Definitely if you practice how you’re going to play then you’re more prepared for Friday nights and you have a better chance of playing in the game,” tells Senior Receiver, Logan Rogers.

Everybody is hustling and just laying their body on the line and not just Lolley gagging,” adds Running back Jackson Duplichain.

The Yellowjackets were 2-8 last season and they feel that year of experience will help them get back to their winning tradition.

“We are working hard, we have more experience on both sides of the ball. we had a lot of sophomores but just more experienced and stronger, bigger and faster,” explains Duplichain.

“I was pleased with how we mentally handled calls, there wasn’t a lot of mental mistakes as far as lining upright and doing our job,” declares Coach Gamble.

Alto is looking to make a deep run this year and Coach Gamble is looking to develop younger players to add more depth to the roster.

“It’s going to be very important, I am a big believer in depth and trying to get as many kids to produce and be productive as possible. so we really work hard on that and we try to spend extra practice time on that, so hopefully, we can get there,” exclaims Coach Gamble.

The Yellowjackets open their season on the road in Troup when they face the Tigers on August 27th.