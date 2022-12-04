WASHINGTON (AP)Anthony Davis scored 55 points on sizzling 22 of 30 shooting and added 17 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers over the Washington Wizards 130-119 on Sunday night.

After scoring 44 points against Milwaukee in his previous game, Davis came close to his career-high of 59 against Detroit in 2016.

LeBron James had 29 points as the Lakers won their fourth straight road game. They are 8-2 in their last 10 games while trying to extricate themselves from a 2-10 start.

Washington lost leading scorer and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal to an undisclosed injury with 8:31 to play in the first quarter.

Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis shot 11 of 25 for 27 points. Former Laker Kyle Kuzma added 26 points for Washington before he fouled out.

PELICANS 121, NUGGETS, 106

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Jose Alvarado highlighted a crowd-stirring, career-high 38-point performance with a career-best eight 3-pointers to lead New Orleans over Denver for the Pelicans’ fourth straight win.

Zion Williamson scored 25 points for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points despite being limited to less than 14 minutes by foul trouble. Willy Hernangomez, who played nearly 20 minutes in place of Valanciunas, responded with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 16 rebounds for the Nuggets, who’ve lost two straight on the heels of four straight victories.

SUNS 133, SPURS 95

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Phoenix overwhelmed San Antonio, handing the Spurs their 11th straight loss.

San Antonio fell behind by 30 points in the second quarter and is now two losses shy of the franchise’s worst skid set in 1989.

Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges each had 20 points as Phoenix won for the seventh time in eight games.

Keldon Johnson has 27 points for the Spurs, who have not won since Nov. 11.

GRIZZLIES 122, PISTONS 112

DETROIT (AP) – Ja Morant scored 21 of his 33 points in the third quarter in Memphis’ victory over Detroit.

Morant added 10 assists to help Memphis win for the fourth time in five games. Dillon Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. each scored 22 points and Brandon Clarke had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 20 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 18.

KINGS 110, BULLS 101

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and Sacramento overcame Zach LaVine’s 41 points to beat Chicago.

Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings.

Harrison Barnes had 17 points, Kevin Huerter added 12 and rookie Keegan Murray finished with 11. All five Kings starters scored in double figures.

Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and Patrick Williams finished with 10 for Chicago.

KNICKS 92, CAVALIERS 81

NEW YORK (AP) – Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and New York snapped a five-game home losing streak with a win over Cleveland.

The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season.

Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23 points and Darius Garland had 17.

CELTICS 103, NETS 92

NEW YORK (AP) – Jaylen Brown had 34 points and 10 rebounds, Jayson Tatum added 29 points and 11 boards and Boston snapped Brooklyn’s four-game winning streak.

Kevin Durant scored 31 points for the Nets, but committed eight turnovers. Kyrie Irving added 18 points and eight rebounds but shot just 7 for 21 from the field.

The Celtics played without Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart because of a bruised left hip.

TRAIL BLAZERS 116, PACERS 100

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Jerami Grant scored 28 points in Portland’s victory over Indiana.

Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers were without starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports