Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Yordan Alvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep and the AL West-leading Houston Astros beat the rookie-laden Texas Rangers 5-2 on Saturday night.

Framber Valdez (9-4) struck out seven and walked one over seven innings while giving up two runs and three hits. The left-hander threw six no-hit and scoreless innings with six walks against Texas on July 24.

Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 21st save in 23 chances as the Astros (77-52) moved to a season-high 25 games over .500. They have won four games in a row, and have a 6 1/2-game lead over Oakland in the division.

All-Star outfielder Adolis Garcia, one of six rookies in the starting lineup for the last-place Rangers (44-85), hit his 28th homer in the sixth. They lost their fifth game in a row and are an MLB-worst 9-30 since the All-Star break.

Alvarez led off the second with his 27th homer to put the Astros up 1-0. His shot to straightaway center field off Kolby Allard (3-11) went just beyond the reach of the outstretched glove of Leody Taveras when he leaped at the 8-foot wall.

Correa reached 20 homers for the fifth time in his seven big league seasons with his 436-foot solo drive into the second deck of seats in left field in the third for a 4-0 lead.

For the first time since June 16, the day third baseman Alex Bregman strained his left quad and was then out until Wednesday, Astros manager Dusty Baker had his top six batters all together in the starting lineup (Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Yuli Gurriel, Alvarez, Correa and Bregman).

OUT OF LINE

Isiah Kiner-Falefa led off the Rangers fourth with a slow roller and ran all the way to third after Valdez fielded the ball and threw into right field. But home plate umpire Chad Fairchild immediately called interference for Kiner-Falefa running to first in fair territory. Garcia then singled, before a hit batsman, a walk and fielder’s choice grounder that sent him home.

SHORT HOPS

Andy Ibanez, another Rangers rookie, was 0 for 2 with a walk before exiting with tightness in his left hamstring. That ended his 11-game hitting streak, which matched the longest for Texas this season and included multiple hits in each of the last seven games. … Bregman had impressive plays, one a barehanded pickupof a slow roller, to get out the first two Rangers batters of the game. He later had a backhanded snag of a liner.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Jose Urquidy is expected to make another rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Sugar Land, five days after he struck out six and allowed one run over four innings. He has been on the injured list since June 30 because of right shoulder discomfort.

Rangers: The Rangers have seven players on the COVID-19 related injured list. Manager Chris Woodward said most of them are ”doing well.” He said the guys out because of close contact are doing baseball activity and some could return as early as Tuesday. … OF Eli White (right elbow strain) will begin a full throwing program next week. He is already hitting. He has been out since Aug. 4.

UP NEXT

Astros RHP Zack Greinke (11-4, 3.41 ERA) starts the series finale. He is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three starts against the Rangers this season, all of those in Houston. Left-hander Taylor Hearn (3-4, 4.08) is coming off his first career win as a starter last Tuesday, and has a 2.34 ERA over 34 2/3 innings his last 13 games (four starts).

