Álvarez gives Galaxy 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CARSON, Calif. (AP)Efrain Alvarez scored in the 53rd minute and the LA Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles (10-6-1) won for the fifth time in its last eight matches. Salt Lake (5-5-6) had its two-game shutout streak end.

Alvarez started a give-and-go at the corner of the 18-yard box and calmly curled it around goalkeeper Zac MacMath from a difficult angle.

Los Angeles nearly made it 2-0 in the 80th but MacMath denied Kevin Cabral’s wide-open attempt near the penalty spot.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School

More Back to School

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51