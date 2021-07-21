American Danielle Collins advances at Palermo Ladies Open

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PALERMO, Italy (AP)Top-seeded Danielle Collins reached the last 16 of the Palermo Ladies Open by beating Katharina Gerlach of Germany 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday.

The American, a semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2019, will next face Maddison Inglis of Australia.

Fourth-seeded Zhang Shuai joined her in the next round with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Cristina Bucsa of Spain.

Home favorite Lucia Bronzetti upset fifth-seeded Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-1.

Olga Danilovic, an unseeded player from Serbia, came back to beat eighth-seeded Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Seventh-seed Astra Sharma of Australia beat Italy’s Lucrezia Stefanini 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51