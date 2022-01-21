American defender Justin Che loaned to Hoffenheim by Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP)American defender Justin Che has been loaned to Germany’s Hoffenheim by Dallas through the 2022-23 season.

Dallas said Thursday that Hoffenehim has an option to purchase the 18-year-old’s rights. Dallas also announced Che had agreed to a four-year contract that includes a team option for 2026.

Che joined Dallas’ academy in 2009, made his professional debut with second-tier North Texas in July 2020 and signed with Dallas as a homegrown player that October. He appeared in 15 matches last season and made 12 starts.

Che spent the early part of 2021 on loan to third tier Bayern Munich II.

He has trained with the U.S. national team at two camps but has not made his debut.

