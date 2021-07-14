American Grace Min rallies to make Prague Open quarters

PRAGUE (AP)Grace Min came from a set down to eliminate seventh-seeded Nina Stojanovic 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday and advance to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open.

The American player will next meet Xinyu Wang or Conny Perrin.

Eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova knocked out American qualifier Asia Muhammad 6-3, 6-4 and now faces Viktoria Kuzmova who defeated fellow Slovak Rebecca Sramkova 6-4, 7-5.

The encounter between fifth-seeded Katerina Siniakova and fellow Czech Tereza Smitkova was interrupted by rain. Siniakova was leading 2-6, 7-6 (3), 5-3 and the game will resume on Thursday.

