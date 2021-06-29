American Konrad de la Fuente joins Olympique Marseille

Sports

by: By The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

American forward Konrad de La Fuente has transferred to Olympique Marseille from Barcelona.

The French team said Tuesday he agreed to a four-year contract.

The 19-year-old played in two Champions League matches and one Copa del Rey game last season, all as a second-half substitute. He scored six goals in 21 league matches for Barcelona B in the second tier.

De la Fuente, who is from Miami, made his U.S. national team debut last November in an exhibition at Wales. He played for the Americans at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51