American midfielder Mix Diskerud signs with Turkish club

American midfielder Mix Diskerud has signed a 1 1/2-year contract with Denizlispor of Turkey’s first division.

Now 30, Diskerud was with Major League Soccer’s New York City in 2015 and 2016, spent the spring of 2017 on loan to Sweden’s Goteborg, then signed with Manchester City in January 2018 but never got into a match.

He was loaned back to Goteborg for the spring of 2018, to South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai for the 2018-19 season and to Sweden’s Helsingborg last June.

Born in Oslo to a Norwegian father and American mother, Diskerud has six goals in 38 appearances for the U.S. and was on the 2014 World Cup roster, though he did not get into a game.

Denizlispor announced his acquisition Wednesday.

