KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP)Abraham Ancer of Mexico had a 4-under 66 on Friday and led by one shot over PGA Tour rookie of the year Cameron Young in the Saudi International.

The Asian Tour event had a majority of Saudi-funded LIV Golf players, including Ancer. Young, who had a second straight 65, was among players who received a release from the PGA Tour to play.

Ancer was at 11-under 129.

Marc Leishman (64) and Louis Oosthuizen (67) were among those three shots behind.

British Open champion Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau all missed the cut. Also missing the cut was Bubba Watson, who is playing for the first time since the PGA Championship last May.

Ancer’s biggest win was a World Golf Championships event in 2021 at the TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. He was among those who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf after the U.S. Open last year.

