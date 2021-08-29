Anderson, Braves shut out Giants for 9-0 victory

ATLANTA (AP)Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered off Anthony DeSclafani, Ian Anderson pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 9-0 on Sunday.

Soler opened the fourth inning with his 20th homer, a drive into the seats in left. Freddie Freeman followed with an infield single and Riley then launched his 28th homer into the seats in left-center.

Eddie Rosario added two-run triple in the sixth for the NL East leaders, and Ozzie Albies connected for his 23rd homer in the eighth. Anderson (6-5) permitted four hits in 5 2/3 innings after missing 39 games with right shoulder inflammation.

The NL West-leading Giants had won 15 of 19.

DeSclafani (11-6) came off the injured list, too, after right ankle pain had sidelined him since Aug. 18. He left when a trainer came out to see him after Dansby Swanson reached on an infield single with no outs in the fourth.

RAYS 12, ORIOLES 8

BALTIMORE (AP) – Joey Wendle hit a pair of homers, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs to help the Rays complete a three-game series sweep.

Austin Meadows and Jordan Luplow also homered for AL East-leading Tampa Bay, which finished 18-1 against Baltimore this year. JT Chargois (5-0) picked up his second consecutive win in relief.

Rookie Ryan Mountcastle tied a career high with four hits for Baltimore, including his 24th home run. Jorge Mateo and Cedric Mullins also homered.

Orioles rookie Spenser Watkins (2-7) was charged with six runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.

ATHLETICS 3, YANKEES 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Tony Kemp lined a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Chad Green in the eighth inning and Oakland beat New York.

New York has lost two in a row for the first time since July 22-23.

Kemp entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh and finished 2 for 2 with his fifth homer of the season, with three of them coming against the Yankees.

Green (7-6) served up his 11th homer of the season.

Deolis Guerra (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth. Andrew Chafin recorded the final three outs to earn his second save of the season.

MARINERS 4, ROYALS 3

SEATTLE (AP) – Salvador Perez homered for Kansas City for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive for Seattle.

Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and helping them avoid a four-game series sweep at home. Marco Gonzales (6-5) got the win, and Drew Steckenrider worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Perez hit a solo drive in the sixth. He nearly recorded another homer, lasering an RBI single off the top of the wall in right-center in the eighth.

The catcher matched Mike Sweeney’s team record of five consecutive games with a homer, set in 2002. The major league record for consecutive games with a homer is eight.

Tyler Zuber (0-1) took the loss after giving up Seager’s home run.

ROCKIES 5, DODGERS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Antonio Senzatela pitched seven sparkling innings, C.J. Cron slugged a three-run homer and the Rockies beat the Dodgers to take two of three from the defending World Series champions.

Senzatela (3-9) allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one. Tyler Kinley worked the eighth, and Carlos Estevez finished the three-hitter.

It was the Dodgers’ fourth shutout loss of the season. They missed an opportunity to gain ground on NL West-leading San Francisco, which lost 9-0 at Atlanta. The Giants lead the Dodgers by 2+ games.

Dodgers right-hander Mitch White (1-2) gave up three runs and six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

BREWERS 6, TWINS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run homer, Aaron Ashby recorded his first major league win, and NL Central-leading Milwaukee muscled its way out of a three-game losing streak.

Luis Urias also homered and Kolten Wong hit a two-run double for the Brewers, who raised their major league-best road record to 43-23 while ending their only losing streak longer than two games since the All-Star break.

Ashby (1-0) allowed three hits in five innings, including a two-run homer by Miguel Sano.

Twins rookie Griffin Jax (3-3) gave up six runs over five innings.

INDIANS 7, RED SOX 5

CLEVELAND (AP) – Oscar Mercado was awarded home plate on a fielder’s obstruction call for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, sending Cleveland to the win.

The Indians trailed 4-0 and didn’t have a hit against Boston rookie Tanner Houck until Jose Ramirez homered with one out in the sixth.

Cleveland was still down 5-4 in the eighth when Austin Hedges hit a tying homer off Austin Davis (0-2).

Mercado then singled and Yu Chang followed with a double down the left field line. Mercado appeared to be thrown out at home, but plate umpire Nic Lentz immediately ruled that Boston second baseman Yairo Munoz had impeded Mercado’s progress on the basepaths.

Bryan Shaw (6-6) worked the eighth and Emmanuel Clase pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save, preventing Boston from its first three-game sweep in Cleveland since 2013.

The first pitch was delayed 3 hours, 10 minutes by passing showers.

MARLINS 2, REDS 1

MIAMI (AP) – Jesus Luzardo allowed one hit and no runs in six-plus innings, helping the Marlins take the rubber game of the series.

Luzardo (5-7) had by far his best outing since being acquired from Oakland for Starling Marte at the trade deadline. The left-hander tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

Jesus Sanchez hit a two-run homer for Miami in the first. Dylan Floro gave up a run in the ninth but struck out Kyle Farmer with a runner on second for his seventh save in 11 chances, completing a two-hitter.

Cincinnati’s lead over San Diego for the second NL wild card fell to 1 1/2 games.

Miami won with four hits. The Reds’ Tyler Mahle (10-5) allowed two runs in seven innings.

RANGERS 13, ASTROS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Adolis Garcia hit the first grand slam by a Texas batter in almost two years, and the rebuilding Rangers avoided being swept by Houston again.

Garcia’s 29th homer was part of an eight-run outburst in the fifth, the highest-scoring inning for the last-place Rangers this season. DJ Peters led it off with a towering 450-foot drive to straightaway center field that made it 6-2 and chased Zack Greinke (11-5).

Taylor Hearn (4-4) pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings to win his second consecutive start. The big left-hander allowed two runs and six hits.

Yordan Alvarez homered for AL West-leading Houston, which was trying to sweep Texas for the fourth time in five series this year.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending the Pirates to the win.

Bryan Reynolds started the game-ending rally with a leadoff walk. After Colin Moran struck out swinging, Jacob Stallings walked and Tsutsugo drove Reyes’ next pitch deep to right.

Five of Tsutsugo’s nine hits with the Pirates have been home runs. Reyes (5-7) has allowed at least one run in four of his last six appearances.

Chris Stratton (5-0) got the win, striking out the side in the top half of the inning. Pittsburgh earned a split of the four-game series, bouncing back from a 13-0 loss Saturday.

Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer for St. Louis, which remains 3 1/2 games back of Cincinnati for the second NL wild card.

WHITE SOX 13, CUBS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Luis Robert homered twice, Dylan Cease tied a career high with 11 strikeouts and the White Sox pounded the Cubs.

Eloy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal and Brian Goodwin also connected for the White Sox, who went 5-1 against the Cubs this year. Robert, Jimenez and Goodwin each drove in three runs.

White Sox slugger Jose Abreu hit a two-run double in a seven-run fifth to get to 101 RBIs with 29 games left.

Cease (11-6) allowed one run and four hits in six innings. The right-hander posted a 4-0 record and a 2.68 ERA in six starts in August.

Frank Schwindel homered for the Cubs. Kyle Hendricks (14-6) was tagged for eight runs in 4 2/3 innings.

PHILLIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Freddy Galvis drove in three runs, leading Philadelphia to the victory.

Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Rafael Marchand each had two hits for the Phillies, who have won three in a row and remained 4 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta.

Ranger Suarez (6-4) allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings, and Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect ninth for his 21st save.

Nick Ahmed had three RBIs for the Diamondbacks. Madison Bumgarner (7-9) allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings.

BLUE JAYS 2, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Jose Berrios struck out 11 in seven innings, leading Toronto to the victory.

Bo Bichette and Kevin Smith homered for Toronto, which won 3-2 on Saturday and lost 2-1 on Friday.

Berrios (9-7) allowed an unearned run and six hits. Tim Mayza got four outs for his first career save.

Detroit’s Matt Boyd (3-7) allowed two runs in four innings in his first start since June 14. Harold Castro hit an RBI single for the Tigers.

METS 9, NATIONALS 4

NEW YORK (AP) – Javier Baez and Jonathan Villar homered for the Mets, and Francisco Lindor forced a balk and hit a two-run double.

The Mets took two of three and won a series for the first time since sweeping the Nationals in a three-game set Aug. 10-12.

Josh Bell hit two home runs for Washington and Juan Soto also connected. Those were the only three hits for the Nationals in the game.

Lindor set the tone for the Mets by dancing off third base in the first inning and forcing a balk by Erick Fedde (6-9). It was the first balk of the season for Washington and the first time the Mets have scored via a balk since March 30, 2019, also against the Nationals.

Tylor Megill (2-3) pitched five innings of two-run ball for the win.

