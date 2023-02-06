MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Alex Anderson had 19 points and Alabama State turned back Southern 73-66 on Monday night.

Anderson was 5-of-13 shooting and 9 of 13 at the free-throw line for the Hornets (7-17, 5-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Eric Coleman Jr. added 13 points and six rebounds. Jordan O’Neal scored 12 on 6-of-8 shooting and added eight rebounds and six blocks.

The Jaguars (12-12, 8-3) were led by Jalen Reynolds with 17 points. Terrell Williams Jr. added 11 points and Tyrone Lyons scored 10.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Alabama State visits Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southern hosts Prairie View A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.