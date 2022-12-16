MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Quincy Anderson came off the bench to score 16 points, sparking Murray State to a 68-60 victory over Austin Peay on Friday night.

Anderson sank 5 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers for the Racers (7-4). DJ Burns and Kenny White Jr. scored 15 apiece. Burns hit 7 of 10 shots and grabbed eight rebounds, while White hit 6 of 9 shots with six boards. Jacobi Wood had eight assists to go with seven points.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett topped the Governors (6-6) with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sean Durugordon had 14 points, while Carlos Paez contributed 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

Austin Peay led 29-27 at halftime.

