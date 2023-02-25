HAMMOND, La. (AP)Boogie Anderson had 24 points, SE Louisiana scored the last four points of the game and beat McNeese 78-75 in overtime on Saturday night.

Johnathan Massie’s 3-pointer gave McNeese a 75-74 lead with 1:26 to play in overtime. Nick Caldwell answered with a jumper and Roscoe Eastmond made a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 18 seconds remaining. Massie missed a 3 to end it.

Anderson added seven rebounds for the Lions (17-13, 11-6 Southland Conference). Caldwell finished 14 points while going 6 of 12 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds. Roger McFarlane shot 5 for 14, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Cowboys (9-22, 6-12) were led in scoring by Massie, who finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists. McNeese also got 18 points and eight rebounds from Zach Scott. In addition, Christian Shumate had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. SE Louisiana visits Houston Christian while McNeese hosts New Orleans.

—

