Andy Murray recovers missing ‘stinky’ shoes, wedding ring

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP)Andy Murray has recovered his ”stinky” sneakers and wedding ring that went missing after the former top-ranked tennis player left them under his car to air them out.

The three-time major champion posted a video to Instagram on Thursday seeking help to find the items. The ring was tied to his shoelaces.

Murray’s caption to accompany his plea read: ”Yes I know I’m an idiot and in hindsight it seems like a terrible idea but I need some help.”

The caper began after Murray returned from dinner this week in Indian Wells, California, when he decided to leave his sneakers to dry out underneath his car at his hotel.

After leaving them overnight, Murray returned in the morning to find the items gone.

”I just want to send a quick message to say a huge thanks for all the messages and also to everyone for sharing the story about the shoes and the wedding ring,” Murray said on Instagram.

He held up his sneakers and smelled them, wrinkling his nose at the scent.

”Would you believe it? They still absolutely stink but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back and I’m back in the good books,” he said. ”Let’s go!”

He didn’t explain who found his belongings or how. Murray said he ties his wedding ring to his sneakers when he’s playing because he can’t play with it on his finger.

Murray and his wife, Kim, have been married since 2015 and have four children.

Murray plays his first match at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night against Adrian Mannarino of France.

