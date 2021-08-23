Angel City acquires Press, hires Coombe for first season

Angel City FC has acquired U.S. national team forward Christen Press and hired coach Freya Coombe as the team prepares to begin play in the National Women’s Soccer League next season.

Angel City, which is owned by a group that includes Serena Williams, Mia Hamm and Natalie Portman, acquired the rights to Press from Racing Louisville. Press is from Southern California and is Angel City’s first player signing. She recently played with the U.S. team at the Tokyo Olympics.

Louisville acquired Angel City’s natural first-round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, $75,000 in allocation money and roster protection during the upcoming expansion draft.

Coombe currently coaches Gotham FC, where she’ll stay until the end of this season. She is the first hire for sporting director Eni Aluko.

”I think everyone has been watching the story of Angel City unfold and I have been very impressed with the direction of the club and the core values upon which it is built,” Coombe said in a statement. ”When the opportunity to connect with Eni and the team arose, I knew I had to explore it. Leaving NJ/NY Gotham was not an easy decision, but the chance to join ACFC as the head coach of a new team was something I could not pass up.”

Coombe joined Gotham, then known as Sky Blue, as interim head coach in the 2019 season, an appointment that was made permanent after the season.

Press played last season for Manchester United, where she scored four goals in 14 appearances. She has played in 155 matches with the national team since 2013, scoring 64 goals.

Louisville originally acquired Press’ rights in the 2020 expansion draft from the now-defunct Utah Royals.

