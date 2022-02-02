Angel McCoughtry is heading to Minnesota and Briann January is going to Seattle for her final season in the WNBA.

McCoughtry spent the past two seasons in Las Vegas after playing in Atlanta since the Dream drafted her first in 2009. She missed last year while dealing with an ACL injury in her right knee, except for a token one-game appearance when the Aces played in Atlanta. In 2020 she averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Aces.

”We are excited to welcome Angel, one of the all-time greats in the history of our league, to the Minnesota Lynx,” Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said Wednesday. ”Her competitive drive and passion for the game are unmatched, and she will no doubt be an integral part of our quest for a fifth championship.”

The five-time All-Star is 15th in league history for points and third for points per game (18.7).

”The Lynx have been one of the toughest opponents I’ve played throughout my career,” McCoughtry said. ”The level of basketball IQ this team has is evident through the many years of historical success. To become a part of this team is truly special and I will do my best to contribute to the expectations that this organization strives for. I’m excited to make Minnesota my homecourt and play in front of such passionate fans while learning from such a seasoned coaching staff.”

January is heading back west after spending two years in Connecticut.

”I’m so excited to have the opportunity to come back to my home state for my final season in the W,” said the 13-year veteran. ”I’ve always admired the way the Storm operate both on and off the court. I can’t wait to get to work with this talented group of women and do my part in helping this team win another championship.”

She earned her seventh All-WNBA defensive team nod last year. January has averaged 8.3 points, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.8 rebounds per game over her career, spending nine years in Indiana, two in Phoenix and the last two in Connecticut.

The Sun replaced January with Courtney Williams, who starred for Connecticut before leaving in 2020 for Atlanta.

”We are excited to welcome back Courtney to Connecticut,” Sun coach and general manager Curt Miller said. ”Courtney is a fan favorite, and her energy is contagious to her teammates. She is a dynamic guard that can create her own offense, which fills one of our biggest needs. She also has quietly been the best defensive rebounding guard in the league, which will continue to help our defense and transition game. Adding Courtney, an All-Star, to our existing roster is fantastic news for our franchise.”

Williams led the Dream last season with a career high in points (16.5), rebounds (6.8), assists (4.0), made field goals (7.1), and minutes (34.4).

Free agents could officially start signing on Tuesday.

