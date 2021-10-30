Anniversary gift for Dyche as Burnley wins 1st EPL game

BURNLEY, England (AP)Burnley got its first win of the Premier League season by beating Brentford 3-1 on the day Sean Dyche reached nine years as Clarets manager.

The hosts scored all of their goals in the first half at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Chris Wood lashing the opener past league debutant Alvaro Fernandez in the fourth minute.

Matt Lowton added a header in the 32nd and new signing Maxwel Cornet then struck to make it 3-0 four minutes later.

Brentford substitute Saman Ghoddos pulled a goal back with 11 minutes of normal time remaining, but the visitors were unable to spoil Dyche’s anniversary as his side took maximum points for the first time in 10 league games this season.

It saw Burnley move out of the relegation zone, temporarily at least, while Thomas Frank’s Bees remained 12th after their third straight league defeat.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports