Anosike carries Cal State Fullerton over UC Irvine 65-63

IRVINE, Calif. (AP)E.J. Anosike had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Cal State Fullerton to a 65-63 win over UC Irvine on Thursday night for its sixth straight win.

Jalen Harris’ jumper gave Cal State Fullerton (10-5, 4-0 Big West Conference) the lead for good, 60-59, with 2:30 remaining. Anosike added a jumper to stretch the lead to 62-59 with 1:22 left. The Titans made 3 of 4 free throws inside the final 20 seconds to seal it.

Anosike was 4-of-12 shooting from the field and made 8 of 10 free throws. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 13 points for the Titans. Damari Milstead had 12 points and Harris finished with 10.

DJ Davis had 19 points for the Anteaters (6-6, 1-2). Collin Welp added 15 points. Austin Johnson had eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

