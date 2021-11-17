Anosike carries CS Fullerton over George Washington 74-59

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP)E.J. Anosike had a career-high 28 points plus 11 rebounds as Cal State Fullerton beat George Washington 74-59 on Tuesday night.

Anosike made 12 of 16 shots.

Dante Maddox Jr. had 11 points for Cal State Fullerton (1-2). Damari Milstead added 10 points. Vincent Lee had 10 rebounds.

James Bishop had 19 points for the Colonials (1-3). Noel Brown added 10 points. Ricky Lindo Jr. had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25—Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51