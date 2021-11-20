Anosike lifts CS Fullerton past San Diego 57-55

SAN DIEGO (AP)E.J. Anosike had 20 points and Damari Milstead made a contested jumper with 4.1 seconds left to help Cal State Fullerton edge past San Diego 57-55 on Friday night.

Dante Maddox Jr. had 14 points for Cal State Fullerton (2-2). Damari Milstead added six rebounds.

Marcellus Earlington had 16 points for the Toreros (3-2). Jase Townsend added 14 points and nine rebounds. Joey Calcaterra had 13 points.

