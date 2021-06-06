Antcliff, Southgate share lead at European Open

HAMBURG. Germany (AP)Maverick Antcliff of Australia shot a 4-under 68 to share a one-stroke lead with England’s Matthew Southgate after the second round of the European Open on Sunday.

Antcliff had a bogey-free opening round and followed up with five birdies and a bogey in the second.

The tournament at Green Eagle Golf Courses was shortened to 54 holes – and its start postponed by two days to Saturday – to allow players and tour staff from the United Kingdom extra time to deal with Germany’s travel restrictions.

Antcliff and Southgate go into Monday’s final round narrowly ahead of Darius Van Driel of the Netherlands, Edoardo Molinari of Italy and Scottish players Scott Jamieson and David Law.

Thomas Detry, who shot a 68 for the opening-round lead, started Sunday with two bogeys. Three birdies and a double-bogey left the Dane two shots off the lead.

Up to 2,000 spectators were allowed due to a declining rate of coronavirus infections.

—

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports