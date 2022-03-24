MILWAUKEE (AP)Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton sat out the Milwaukee Bucks’ game Thursday night ag host the Washington Wizards.

Middleton missed his second straight game due to a sore left wrist. Antetokounmpo was out for the second time in the last three games because of a sore right knee.

Antetokounmpo wasn’t available for the 138-119 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. The two-time MVP returned to action Tuesday and had 25 points and 17 rebounds in a 126-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Thursday marks the end of a two-game home stand for Milwaukee. The Bucks play at Memphis on Saturday.

”I don’t think it’s anything long-term or anything significant, but we’ll see whether he travels tomorrow and make decisions on the game Saturday as we kind of see how he feels and learn more,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said before Thursday’s game.

Budenholzer was more confident about Middleton’s chances of making the trip to Memphis.

”I fully expect him to travel with us to Memphis,” Budenholzer said. ”I think I’d go as far as to say we’re hopeful he’ll play against Memphis. We’ll see how he does in the next day or two, but as of now, I’d expect him to be on the flight and we’re hopeful that he’ll play.”

The injury report Wednesday night indicated Middleton wouldn’t play against the Wizards. An updated injury report Thursday showed Antetokounmpo also wouldn’t be available.

The Bucks (45-27) have won nine of their last 11 games and are in a three-way tie with the Philadelphia 76ers (45-27) and Boston Celtics (46-28) for second place in the Eastern Conference.All three teams are 1 + games behind the Miami Heat (47-26).

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sport