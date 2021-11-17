Antetokounmpo scores 47 points, Bucks beat Lakers 109-102

MILWAUKEE (AP)Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points, Khris Middleton tied Milwaukee’s record for career 3-pointers and the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-102 on Wednesday night.

Middleton returned after missing eight games due to COVID-19 and made consecutive 3-pointers 30 seconds apart early in the fourth quarter to put the Bucks ahead for good. The second of those 3s was his 1,051st with the Bucks to match Ray Allen for first place on the team’s list.

Allen holds the NBA record with 2,973 3-pointers in a career that also included stints with the Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

LeBron James missed an eighth straight game for the Lakers due to an abdominal strain. The Lakers have gone 3-5 during that stretch.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 25 points for the Lakers.

SUNS 105, MAVERICKS 98

PHOENIX (AP) – Devin Booker scored 24 points, Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Phoenix beat Dallas for its 10th straight victory.

Chris Paul drove to the basket and was about to fall out of bounds before finding Ayton for the dunk and a 100-96 lead with 1:27 left. Paul had seven assists in the fourth quarter and finished with 14. Booker hit a long 3-pointer with the shot-clock expiring with 50 seconds left to seal it. The Suns scored 37 points in the fourth quarter.

Dallas lost for the second time in the last seven games. The Mavericks were playing their first game this season without star guard Luka Doncic, who suffered sprains to his left knee and ankle in the waning moments of a victory over Denver on Monday.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 22 points, and Kristaps Porzingis had 21.

NETS 109, CAVALIERS 99

NEW YORK (AP) – James Harden scored 27 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 and Kevin Durant 23 to help Brooklyn beat short-handed Cleveland.

Patty Mills added 21 points to give the Nets four 20-point scorers for the first time this season. Brooklyn improved to 11-5 with its eighth victory in 10 games.

Ricky Rubio led Cleveland with 25 points, Darius Garland added 24 and Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, and Dean Wade each had 11. The Cavaliers dropped to 9-7.

Cleveland played without center Jarrett Allen (illness), guard Collin Sexton (torn left meniscus), and forwards Evan Mobley (sprained right elbow), Lauri Markkanen (conditioning) and Lamar Stevens (sprained right ankle).

HEAT 113, PELICANS 98

MIAMI (AP) – Jimmy Butler had a triple-double in his return from a sprained right ankle, finishing with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Miami’s victory over New Orleans.

With Miami without starters Bam Adebayo (bruised left knee) and Kyle Lowry (rest), Butler shot 10 of 12 from the field and made 10 of 12 free throws after missing the previous three games.

Tyler Herro scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, and Max Strus added 15 points for the Heat. Herro also hit three 3-pointers, including a mid-court pass intended for Butler that landed inside the rim.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 24 points for the Pelicans. They are 2-14.

HAWKS 110, CELTICS 99

ATLANTA (AP) – John Collins scored 20 points, Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter had 19 apiece and Atlanta beat Boston for its third straight victory/

Trae Young chipped in with 18 points and 11 assists as the Hawks used a balanced attack to overcome a 34-point performance by Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics missed a chance to climb above .500 for the first time this season.

HORNETS 97, WIZARDS 87

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Terry Rozier scored 19 points, Miles Bridges added 17 and Charlotte beat Washington for its fourth straight victory.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points for Charlotte, which ended Washington’s five-game winning steak after ended stopped Golden State’s run at seven Sunday.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 24 points.

MAGIC 104, KNICKS 98

NEW YORK (AP) – Cole Anthony had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Mo Bamba added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Orlando Magic rallied to beat New York.

Terrence Ross scored 19 points off the bench and rookie Jalen Suggs added 13 for the Magic. They snapped a three-game losing streak.

RJ Barrett scored 17 points for New York.

THUNDER 101, ROCKETS 89

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Lu Dort scored 34 points to help Oklahoma City beat Houston.

Dort made 14 of 22 shots and had the second-best points total of his career. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Jalen Green scored 21 points for Houston. The Rockets have lost 13 straight. Houston beat Oklahoma City 124-91 about a month ago for its only win of the season.

TIMBERWOLVES 107, KINGS 97

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 in Minnesota’s victory over Sacramento.

Patrick Beverley added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, which lost eight of its previous nine games.

De’Aaron Fox had 28 points for Sacramento.

TRAIL BLAZERS 112, BULLS 107

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard struggled at the start but warmed up to finish with 22 points and 10 assists, rallying Portland past Chicago.

Jusuf Nurkic added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. They trailed by 20 points in the first half.

Zach LaVine had 30 points for Chicago. DeMar DeRozan added 22.

PISTONS 97, PACERS 89

DETROIT (AP) – Jeremi Grant scored 19 points, Cory Joseph added 18 and Detroit rallied to beat Indiana.

Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit, and Saddiq Bey had 15. Malcolm Brogdan led Indiana with 19 points.