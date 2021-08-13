Anthony DeSclafani expected back for streaking Giants vs. Rockies

The streaking San Francisco Giants hope to get right-hander Anthony DeSclafani back — and back on track — Friday when they go for a second consecutive win over the visiting Colorado Rockies.

Logan Webb provided the winning blueprint in Thursday’s series opener, limiting the Rockies to three singles over six shutout innings en route to a 7-0 victory.

Webb also drove in two runs in the win, which was San Francisco’s fifth in a row.

To expect DeSclafani (10-5, 3.28 ERA) to contribute offensively might be asking a bit too much, as he’s gone 1-for-40 this season.

That said, Giants manager Gabe Kapler wouldn’t put anything past his pitchers these days after watching Kevin Gausman and Webb combine for three hits and three RBIs the past two nights.

“These guys are very enthusiastic about hitting,” Kapler said. “They really enjoy the moment. They prepare for this. Sometimes they can win the game at the plate as well.”

DeSclafani’s 10 wins were tops on the Giants until he left his Aug. 2 start against the Arizona Diamondbacks after 4 1/3 innings with shoulder fatigue. During his 10 days on the injured list — DeSclafani is expected to be reinstated Friday — teammate Kevin Gausman (11-5) won twice to take over the team lead.

DeSclafani hasn’t won since July 10 against the Washington Nationals. He has gone 0-2 with a 6.63 ERA in his past four starts.

Seeing the Rockies should be comforting for the 31-year-old veteran. He has pitched 15 shutout innings against them this season, nine coming in a complete-game effort in a 12-0 home win on April 26.

His career mark against Colorado is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA in five starts.

The shutout loss in the series opener was the Rockies’ 15th of the season, their third in 10 games against the Giants.

Colorado has scored just one run while losing its past three games. The Rockies are anxiously awaiting the return of No. 2 hitter Brendan Rodgers from a bruised right hand sustained when hit by a pitch on Saturday.

Rodgers, whose 14-game hitting streak is on hold due to the injury, hopes to be back Friday as he looks forward to continuing a leadership role on a young club.

“We have a good group coming up and a good group here right now,” he said. “I know what I bring to the table. Hopefully that will wear off on some guys and hopefully turn this team into contenders.”

Rodgers has improved his batting average from .257 to .286 during his hitting streak. The Rockies went 8-6 in those games.

Colorado right-hander Austin Gomber (9-6, 3.79 ERA) is slated to oppose DeSclafani.

The former St. Louis Cardinal, who already has more wins this year than in his previous two seasons combined (seven), will be pitching in San Francisco for the third time this season.

He pitched well in a 3-1 loss in the second week of the season, outdueled by Johnny Cueto, before getting rocked for nine runs in 1 2/3 innings in the 12-0 game when matched up with DeSclafani.

The two April starts were the only times Gomber has faced the Giants in his career. He went 0-2 with a 12.38 ERA in those contests.

–Field Level Media