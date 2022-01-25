Anthony Martial close to sealing move away from Man United

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, England (AP)Anthony Martial is close to securing a move away from Manchester United.

The France forward is set to be loaned to Spanish team Sevilla until the end of the season. There will be no fee involved or option to buy.

United manager Ralf Rangnick said last month that the 26-year-old Martial wanted to leave after falling down the list of forwards at the club, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

Martial became the world’s most expensive teenage player when United signed him from Monaco in September 2015 for 36 million pounds (then $55.1 million) that could potentially rise to 58 million pounds ($78 million).

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51