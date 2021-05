AP 2021 FCS All-America Team

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) -- Kevin Lake's last day on the job as Panola County sheriff is Friday. He is retiring after 29 years.

"I have had a blessed career, serving all of my adult life in law enforcement in Panola County," said Lake. "I have worked with some of the best people on earth, and I mean that! We have laughed together, we have cried together and everything in between. ... There’s been a lot of changes and accomplishments along the way, and I leave hoping I’ve maybe left it just a little better than I found it."