PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 22 points with eight rebounds to lead Providence to a 72-57 victory over No. 6 Marquette on Tuesday night — the third time in five seasons that the unranked Friars have beaten a Golden Eagles team in The Associated Press Top 25.

Carter made five 3-pointers and Ticket Gaines also hit five from beyond the arc to score 18 for Providence (10-2, 1-0 Big East), which has not lost at home to Marquette since 2019.

In the first Big East game for new Providence coach Kim English, the Friars posted their largest win over a top-10 opponent since beating No. 8 Villanova 83-68 in January 2011.

Reigning Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek had 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Marquette (9-3, 0-1).

The Golden Eagles led by five early before Providence scored 12 of the next 15 points to take the lead for good with just under 12 minutes left in the first half. It was a 30-27 Friars lead before they finished the half with a 10-2 run to make it 40-29.

A 10-0 Providence run midway through the second made it 60-41. The Golden Eagles got within 64-53 in the final four minutes before two fouls were called against Marquette on the same play, resulting in four free throws for Josh Oduro. He missed the first two and made the second two to preserve the double-digit lead.

Gaines scored 12 points and Carter had 11 with six rebounds at the break for Providence, which settled in after missing its first six 3-point attempts. Kam Jones scored 13 for Marquette.

WHAT POLLS?

Even as the Golden Eagles have made their home in the rankings the last three years — finishing sixth last season and climbing as high as No. 3 three weeks ago — they haven’t been able to win at Providence. Then-No. 24 Marquette lost in double overtime to the unranked Friars last year. Providence also beat Marquette when both were ranked in 2022 and when both were unranked in 2021.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: Coach Shaka Smart is still looking for his first win in Providence since taking over the Golden Eagles in 2021. Marquette’s two previous losses this season were to Big Ten teams, including No. 2 Purdue on Nov. 22.

Providence: It’s the fifth season in a row the Friars have beaten a ranked team, with three Top 25 victories last year and four the year before.

OUT

Marquette guard Chase Ross went down near the end of the first half, unable to get up and join the play at the other end of the court. After a Providence 3-pointer gave the Friars a 38-29 lead, the whistle blew and Ross was helped to the locker room with a teammate under each arm.

He did return in the second half. The Golden Eagles were already without Stevie Mitchell, who missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

Marquette: Hosts Georgetown and former Providence coach Ed Cooley on Friday night.

Providence: Hosts Butler on Saturday.

