The National Football League’s Defensive Rookie of the Year named by the Associated Press and selected each year by a nationwide panel of media:
2022 – Sauce Gardner, DB, New York Jets
2021 – Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas
2020 – Chase Young, Edge, Washington
2019 – Nick Bosa, Edge, San Francisco
2018 – Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis
2017 – Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans
2016 – Joey Bosa, DE, San Diego
2015 – Marcus Peters, Kansas City, CB
2014 – Aaron Donald, St. Louis, DT
2013 – Sheldon Richardson, New York Jets, DT
2012 – Luke Kuechly, Carolina, LB
2011 – Von Miller, Denver, LB
2010 – Ndamukong Suh, Detroit, DT
2009 – Brian Cushing, Houston, LB
2008 – Jerod Mayo, New England, LB
2007 – Patrick Willis, San Francisco, LB
2006 – DeMeco Ryans, Houston, LB
2005 – Shawne Merriman, San Diego, LB
2004 – Jonathan Vilma, New York Jets, LB
2003 – Terrell Suggs, Baltimore, LB
2002 – Julius Peppers, Carolina, DE
2001 – Kendrell Bell, Pittsburgh, LB
2000 – Brian Urlacher, Chicago, LB
1999 – Jevon Kearse, Tennessee, DE
1998 – Charles Woodson, Oakland, CB
1997 – Peter Boulware, Baltimore, LB
1996 – Simeon Rice, Arizona, DE
1995 – Hugh Douglas, New York Jets, DE
1994 – Tim Bowens, Miami, T
1993 – Dana Stubblefield, San Francisco, T
1992 – Dale Carter, Kansas City, CB
1991 – Mike Croel, Denver, LB
1990 – Mark Carrier, Chicago, S
1989 – Derrick Thomas, Kansas City, LB
1988 – Erik McMillan, N.Y. Jets, S
1987 – Shane Conlan, Buffalo, LB
1986 – John Offerdahl, Miami, LB
1985 – Duane Bickett, Indianapolis, LB
1984 – Bill Maas, Kansas City, NT
1983 – Vernon Maxwell, Baltimore, LB
1982 – Chip Banks, Cleveland, LB
1981 – Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB
1980 – Buddy Curry, Atlanta, LB, and Al Richardson, Atlanta, LB
1979 – Jim Haslett, Buffalo, LB
1978 – Al Baker, Detroit, E
1977 – A.J. Duhe, Miami, T
1976 – Mike Haynes, New England, S
1975 – Robert Brazile, Houston, LB
1974 – Jack Lambert, Pittsburgh, LB
1973 – Wally Chambers, Chicago, T
1972 – Willie Buchanon, Green Bay, CB
1971 – Isiah Robertson, Los Angeles, LB
1970 – Bruce Taylor, San Francisco, CB
1969 – Joe Greene, Pittsburgh, T
1968 – Claude Humphrey, Atlanta, E
1967 – Lem Barney, Detroit, CB