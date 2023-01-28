AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 32 points to lead No. 18 Iowa State to an 86-78 win over No. 14 Oklahoma on Saturday, overshadowing the Sooners’ Taylor Robertson becoming the Division I leader in 3-pointers.

Robertson’s first basket of the game, at 4:18 of the first quarter, moved her past Kelsey Mitchell, who had 497 3s when she finished at Ohio State in 2018. Taylor had 500 3s by the end of the first quarter and finished 6-of-8 behind the arc and scored 25 points. Robertson set the record in 137 games; two fewer than Mitchell. Robertson’s last game without a 3 came on Feb. 9, 2021 against Iowa State.

Robertson had a four-point play to get Oklahoma within three midway through the fourth quarter but Iowa State went 13 of 15 from the foul line in the quarter. The Cyclones finished 30 of 34 overall.

Lexi Donarski scored 15 points for the Cyclones (15-4, 7-2 Big 12) with the starters scoring all their points. Freshman Denae Fritz scored a career-high 14 points, Emily Ryan also had 14 with eight assists and Morgan Kane scored 11 with nine rebounds. Iowa State has won four straight.

Nevaeh Tot scored 14 points and Maddie Williams 13 for the Sooners (16-4, 7-2).

Oklahoma went 6 of 10 from 3-point range and led 26-18 after the first quarter.

Joens had 18 points with three 3s as Iowa State outscored the Sooners 24-16 to tie the game at 42. Joens (2,752 points) needed 10 points to pass former Oklahoma star Courtney Paris (2,720) for third all-time in Big 12 career scoring, and also moved past Chiney Ogumike (Stanford), Becky Hammon (Colorado State) and Karen Pelphrey (Marshall) into 31st on the NCAA scoring list.

Robertson’s 3-pointer put Oklahoma up 50-42 to start the second half but a 21-3 run had the Cyclones up by 10 before taking a 65-56 lead into the fourth quarter.

