KETK.com | FOX51.com
Please enter a search term.
by: By The Associated Press
Posted: Dec 6, 2022 / 03:30 PM CST
Updated: Dec 6, 2022 / 03:30 PM CST
Highlights from the 17th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday.
—
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>