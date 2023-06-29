PITTSBURGH (AP) — A game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres was delayed 45 minutes Thursday due to poor air conditions caused by lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Moments before the scheduled start time at 12:35 p.m., the game was pushed to a 1:20 p.m. start. During the delay, the Pirates issued a statement stating they would continue to consider weather conditions and air quality index.

The game began with the lights turned on at hazy PNC Park, and Pirates star Andrew McCutchen put on a face mask to run the bases after hitting a single in the first inning. Several thousand fans, including many children, were in attendance for the afternoon game.

“After collaborative discussions between Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, our team of expert medical providers at Allegheny Health Network, our players and staff, we have made the decision to move forward with our game today,” the Pirates’ statement read. “We will continue to closely monitor the air quality index levels around the ballpark and respond accordingly.”

Air quality was also a concern before a 7-1 win for the Pirates on Wednesday. Thursday’s game was the finale of a three-game series.

On Wednesday, Padres manager Bob Melvin said he was told Major League Baseball would consider postponing a game if the air quality index reached at least 200. The index was at 189 when the delay was announced Thursday.

Poor air quality from Canadian wildfires also led to postponements of games in New York and Philadelphia this month.

“I don’t really know why we are playing. It seems like everyone is kind of uneducated on this subject, which is too bad,” Pittsburgh catcher Austin Hedges said Thursday morning, before the delay was announced. “It’s clear as day when you look at your phone and you check the numbers. Like, it’s told you don’t go outside. They’re not telling you don’t go outside and they’re not saying that for no reason. We’re not any different than any other humans.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he would be mindful of players with allergies or asthma.

“Just make sure that you’re very vocal with us in terms of how you’re feeling or what you’re doing,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said before the game Wednesday. “We definitely don’t want to put anybody in any sort of harm’s way. … I think everybody has the concern and the health of, not only the players, but the people attending the game at the forefront of their mind.”

Melvin had a similar experience as manager of the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 14, 2020, when a doubleheader in Seattle was played with poor air quality.

“I’ve been through this before. Two hundred is kind of the level that they look at to potentially have meetings about,” Melvin said. “Seattle, we played in that game when it was at 240 or whatever it was. … We were the guinea pig for that one.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports